Bluebells Preschool has been operating since September 2013. We are a small established preschool in the heart of Coulsdon Community that offers the very best in Early Years care and education from ages of 2-5 years. We can be found in Coulsdon Community Centre surrounded by amazing local schools. Bluebells consists of 2 rooms the toddler room and the Preschool room, each room caters for the child’s individual age and development stage. We offer all funding options, FEET and 30 hours. We excel in supporting special educational needs and disability.
We pride ourselves on our knowledge and experience working with SEND, we have a great partnership with outside agencies as well as working closely with the local authority SEND coordinators.
We focus on the child at the centre of our approach and acknowledge that all children are unique. We will observe and monitor all children’s learning journeys and support families where children may need extra learning support. The practitioners at Bluebells also have knowledge of Makaton to ease frustrations in children who are non-verbal and/or have language delay or disorders.
We now have a limited number of places available for September 2025. Please give us a call (07944 125276) to arrange a visit or secure a place with us.