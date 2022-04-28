Bluebells Preschool has been operating since September 2013. We are a small established preschool in the heart of Coulsdon Community that offers the very best in Early Years care and education from ages of 2-5 years. We can be found in Coulsdon Community Centre surrounded by amazing local schools. Bluebells consists of 2 rooms the toddler room and the Preschool room, each room caters for the child’s individual age and development stage. We offer all funding options, FEET and 30 hours. We excel in supporting special educational needs and disability.